What Would YOU Do If You Got Into A Friend's Vehicle And Saw THIS Installed?

So, I'll admit it.

Every now and then I like to let my hair down and get wild.

Typically I try to be a good person and do the right thing. But when it's late at night and you just gotta have it, well, there's nothing standing between me...and them.

I indulge in fast food.

After years of staying away from silent death I've been dabbling lately. Agent 001 was surprised when I told him but what are you going to do?

I will say this, however. When it comes to my vehicles, there's no such thing as eating in them. Nope. Not happening. But, I realize I am in the minority. Most people keep their vehicles "lived in," to say the least.

So, I wasn't hugely surprised when Agent 001 found this invention and shared it with me. Dubbed the Saucemoto, it is a "dip clip." It's precisely what it sounds like.

The engineering behind it is kind of cool, but at the end of the day we've got to ask one simple thing: What would YOU do if you got into a friend's ride and saw a DIP CLIP installed?




MDarringer

People eat in their cars. If you have kids, you have food in your car. There are automotive detailers. Use them periodically. Problem solved. The Escalade has gotten a day-long detailing twice so far.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/6/2018 11:22:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

