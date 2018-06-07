What Would YOU Do If You Got Into A Friend's Vehicle And Saw THIS Installed?

So, I'll admit it. Every now and then I like to let my hair down and get wild.



Typically I try to be a good person and do the right thing. But when it's late at night and you just gotta have it, well, there's nothing standing between me...and them.



I indulge in fast food.



After years of staying away from silent death I've been dabbling lately. Agent 001 was surprised when I told him but what are you going to do?



I will say this, however. When it comes to my vehicles, there's no such thing as eating in them. Nope. Not happening. But, I realize I am in the minority. Most people keep their vehicles "lived in," to say the least.



So, I wasn't hugely surprised when Agent 001 found this invention and shared it with me. Dubbed the Saucemoto, it is a "dip clip." It's precisely what it sounds like.



The engineering behind it is kind of cool, but at the end of the day we've got to ask one simple thing: What would YOU do if you got into a friend's ride and saw a DIP CLIP installed?









Read Article