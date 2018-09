Volkswagen has a dilemma on its hands for the midsize pickup it intends on launching in the United States.

The German car manufacturer recently secured a global strategic partnership with Ford to co-develop light commercial vehicles. Through this partnership, it could sell a rebadged body-on-frame version of the Ford Ranger. However, the company also has the option of building a unibody pickup based on the Atlas crossover and previewed by the Tanoak concept launched in March.