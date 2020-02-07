What's Faster Than A Hellcat Charger? Why The 203 MPH 797 HP 2021 Charger Hellcat REDEYE Of Course!

Dodge, America’s performance brand, continues to push the limits of the world’s only four-door muscle car, introducing the new 797-horsepower 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye — the most powerful sedan and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world.



To put that nearly 800 horsepower to the pavement, the new Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye boasts a Widebody exterior with integrated fender flares that add 3.5 inches of body width. The new 20-inch-by-11-inch Lightweight Carbon Black wheels ride on Pirelli 305/35ZR20 tires, which give the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye more tire tread where the rubber meets the road. A newly designed, functional performance hood on both Charger SRT Hellcat models gives this four-door sedan an even more sinister look.



“The magic of the Dodge Charger is that it delivers all the performance of a true American muscle car while also being able to deliver a family of four or five, day in and day out,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “The Charger is a big, comfortable, five-passenger sedan that can run the quarter-mile in the mid-10s, 0-60 in the mid 3s and reach a top speed of 203 mph, and be your daily driver.”







The Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye runs 1.2 seconds faster than the Charger SRT Hellcat on a 2.1-mile road course, equal to about 7 car lengths after one lap.



Dealer orders open for 2021 Dodge Charger models this fall, including the new SRT Hellcat Redeye; vehicles are scheduled to start arriving in dealerships in early 2021.



Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye has the soul of the demon

Designed and engineered to appeal to muscle car enthusiasts who want even more — more power, more performance and more bragging rights at the drag strip — the heart of the new 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye comes from the limited-production 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® high-output V-8 boasts 797 horsepower and 707 lb.-ft. of torque and is mated to a TorqueFlite 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission.



Internal changes to the transmission in the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye include an upgraded torque converter. The Charger Redeye’s torque converter delivers an 18 percent increase in torque multiplication when compared with the standard Charger SRT Hellcat.



Like its Demon brethren, the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye’s engine has 25 major component upgrades, including a larger supercharger, strengthened connecting rods and pistons, high-speed valve train, fuel injection system and improved lubrication system.



Compared with the standard Charger SRT Hellcat engine, the Redeye features: Largest factory supercharger of any production car – 2.7 liters versus 2.4 liters

Increased boost pressure: 14.5 psi versus 11.6 psi

Higher rpm limit: 6,500 rpm versus 6,200 rpm

Fuel: Two dual-stage fuel pumps versus one: At full throttle, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye consumes 1.43 gal/min (5.4 liters/min) of fuel – enough to drain the fuel tank in just under 11 minutes, yet is still rated at 22 miles per gallon (mpg) when driven in normal highway conditions

Larger induction air box with three sources of intake air: Functional, newly designed performance hood Mail-slot grille opening Air box opening near wheel liner

Additional features from the Challenger SRT Demon that help the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye achieve its status as the most powerful four-door muscle car: Torque Reserve delivers up to 3.9 psi of boost at launch and up to 55 percent more engine torque

Only factory production sedan with both SRT Power Chiller™ and After-Run Chiller

High-strength steel prop shafts provide a 15 percent increase in torque capacity

41-spline half shafts provide a 20 percent increase in torque capacity Distinctive Dodge//SRT design: Where form meets the ultimate function

The Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is unmistakably Dodge, featuring the aggressive, planted Widebody, standard, with 3.5 inches of added width paired with its wider wheels and tires. New, wider 20-inch-by-11-inch Lightweight Carbon Black wheels ride on wide Pirelli 305/35ZR20 tires. The Pirelli 305/35ZR20 all-season performance tires are standard; three-season tires are also available.



Beyond its menacing stance, the newly designed performance hood on the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye looks even more sinister and provides maximum air intake to the supercharged power plant from the functional hood scoop to boost power. This hood takes full advantage of the SRT Hellcat Redeye’s air intake system and is sealed to the air box.



The front fascia on the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody includes the mail-slot grille, providing for additional cool air to travel into the radiator to help maintain ideal operating temperature even in the hottest conditions. Side sills connect the front and rear fascias to help amplify the integrated design.



Beating the heat

Heat is the enemy of any high-performance powertrain, so Dodge//SRT designers and engineers looked for more ways to keep the intake air as close to the optimum temperature as possible.



One key to the engine’s imposing power output is air – and plenty of it. The newly designed, functional performance hood on the SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye provides maximum air intake to the high-output supercharged power plant.



On the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, the new functional performance hood, mail-slot grille opening and air box opening near the wheel liner combine to give the high-output engine an 18 percent greater air-flow rate than the SRT Hellcat engine (1,134 cubic feet per minute). At full power, this is the equivalent flow rate to 89 adults simultaneously emptying their lungs in one second.



The innovative, award-winning SRT Power Chiller™, standard on the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye only, lowers the intake air temperature further, resulting in improved performance. It diverts the air-conditioning refrigerant from the cabin to a chiller unit mounted by the low-temperature circuit coolant pump. Charge air coolant, after being cooled by ambient air passing through a low-temperature radiator at the front of the vehicle, flows through the chiller unit, where it is further cooled. The chilled coolant then flows to the heat exchangers in the supercharger.



Race Cooldown, also an industry first, minimizes any heat soak effects, allowing the engine to stay in optimum operating temperature. When the engine shuts down, the Race Cooldown feature keeps the engine’s cooling fan and low-temperature circuit coolant pump running to lower the supercharger/charge air cooler temperature. The driver can track the supercharger coolant temperature on the SRT Performance Pages in the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen and know in real time when the supercharger is at the optimum temperature for another run. Race Cooldown was first featured on the Challenger SRT Demon in 2018 and became standard on the Charger SRT Hellcat in 2019.



2021 Charger SRT Hellcat lineup: More horses, expanded technologies and more features

From 717 to 797 horsepower, Dodge is delivering the most powerful Charger SRT Hellcat lineup ever for the 2021 model year.



Powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine, the Charger SRT Hellcat ups the ante by increasing the shift points to 6,100 rpm in automatic mode, which yields a 10-horsepower boost, now delivering 717 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque.



The innovative, quick-shifting TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission is standard on all Charger models and provides optimized fuel economy while enabling maximum performance with 160-millisecond shifts and rev-matching on Charger SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye.



All 2021 Charger SRT Hellcat models are loaded with standard performance features, including: Adaptive Damping Suspension — SRT-tuned Bilstein three-mode Adaptive Damping Suspension system includes: Auto mode = sporty but compliant ride; Sport mode = firm, maximum handling; Track mode = firm, maximum handling plus performance shifting and gear-holding feature

— SRT-tuned Bilstein three-mode Adaptive Damping Suspension system includes: Auto mode = sporty but compliant ride; Sport mode = firm, maximum handling; Track mode = firm, maximum handling plus performance shifting and gear-holding feature Braking system — Braking power comes from the standard Brembo brake system with two-piece, 15.7-inch front rotors and six-piston front calipers for outstanding heat management, thermal capacity and longevity

— Braking power comes from the standard Brembo brake system with two-piece, 15.7-inch front rotors and six-piston front calipers for outstanding heat management, thermal capacity and longevity Electric power steering (EPS) — Electric power steering delivers better steering feel and ease of turning at parking lot speeds. It can be calibrated to optimize steering effort for a variety of driving situations via settings in the SRT Performance Pages

— Electric power steering delivers better steering feel and ease of turning at parking lot speeds. It can be calibrated to optimize steering effort for a variety of driving situations via settings in the SRT Performance Pages Launch Assist — Launched on the Challenger SRT Demon as a factory-production car first, Launch Assist helps resolve one of the biggest challenges to clean launches and driveline integrity – wheel hop, which happens when tires quickly slip and regain traction at launch, rapidly storing up and releasing energy in the driveline. These high torque spikes can quickly and severely damage driveline components and, up until now, the only solution was to back out of the throttle. Charger SRT Hellcat models use the wheel speed sensors to watch for signs that the tires are slipping/sticking. If hop is detected, the engine control module momentarily reduces torque to maximize traction almost instantly – without the driver having to lift the throttle. Launch Assist reduces loads in the driveline from wheel hop by up to 20 percent

— Launched on the Challenger SRT Demon as a factory-production car first, Launch Assist helps resolve one of the biggest challenges to clean launches and driveline integrity – wheel hop, which happens when tires quickly slip and regain traction at launch, rapidly storing up and releasing energy in the driveline. These high torque spikes can quickly and severely damage driveline components and, up until now, the only solution was to back out of the throttle. Charger SRT Hellcat models use the wheel speed sensors to watch for signs that the tires are slipping/sticking. If hop is detected, the engine control module momentarily reduces torque to maximize traction almost instantly – without the driver having to lift the throttle. Launch Assist reduces loads in the driveline from wheel hop by up to 20 percent Torque Reserve — Becomes active once the engine speed passes 950 rpm. The system closes the bypass valve, “prefilling” the intake with boost, manages fuel flow to cylinders and manages spark timing to balance engine rpm and torque

— Becomes active once the engine speed passes 950 rpm. The system closes the bypass valve, “prefilling” the intake with boost, manages fuel flow to cylinders and manages spark timing to balance engine rpm and torque Launch Control — Holds the engine at optimal launch rpm and waits for the driver to release the brake. Launch Control then uses engine torque management to optimize wheel slip for maximum acceleration

— Holds the engine at optimal launch rpm and waits for the driver to release the brake. Launch Control then uses engine torque management to optimize wheel slip for maximum acceleration Line Lock — Engages the front brakes to hold the Charger stationary, but leaves the rear wheels free for a burnout to heat up and clean the rear tires. The system will also let the driver perform a controlled rolling burnout and can engage for up to 200 rear wheel revolutions

— Engages the front brakes to hold the Charger stationary, but leaves the rear wheels free for a burnout to heat up and clean the rear tires. The system will also let the driver perform a controlled rolling burnout and can engage for up to 200 rear wheel revolutions Larger induction air box — Sealed to the new functional performance hood for a steady supply of cool outside air, the SRT Hellcat Redeye’s air box includes an additional inlet near the wheel liner

— Sealed to the new functional performance hood for a steady supply of cool outside air, the SRT Hellcat Redeye’s air box includes an additional inlet near the wheel liner SRT Drive Modes — Accessed via the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen, drivers can tailor their experience by adjusting horsepower, transmission shift speeds, steering effort, paddle shifters, traction and suspension settings. SRT Drive Modes offer selectable settings for Street (Auto), Sport and Track. There is also a custom setting for the driver to select individual preferences

— Accessed via the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen, drivers can tailor their experience by adjusting horsepower, transmission shift speeds, steering effort, paddle shifters, traction and suspension settings. SRT Drive Modes offer selectable settings for Street (Auto), Sport and Track. There is also a custom setting for the driver to select individual preferences SRT Performance Pages — Brings critical vehicle performance data to the driver’s fingertips, including a real-time dyno graph, g-force heat map and much more With all of these features, the 2021 Charger SRT Hellcat lineup delivers improved performance numbers and a faster quarter-mile time.



Charger SRT Models 1/4-mile Elapsed Time/Speed Top Speed Redeye Widebody 10.6 seconds @ 129 mph 203 mph Hellcat Widebody 10.96 seconds @ 125 mph 196 mph







Race-inspired, high-performance interior

The 2021 Charger SRT Hellcat lineup features standard Laguna leather seats with an embossed SRT Hellcat logo. With the Alcantara Appearance Package, the Laguna leather seats add Alcantara and also feature an embossed SRT Hellcat logo.



Complementing the race-inspired cockpit are silver seat and console stitching, Light Black Chrome accents and a Gunmetal SRT Hellcat instrument panel badge.



The 2021 Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye has several unique interior features, including: 220-mph red speedometer

SRT Hellcat Redeye logo splash screen

Light Black Chrome instrument panel badge with SRT Hellcat Redeye logo

SRT Hellcat Redeye logo on the key fobs The Carbon & Suede Package, available on Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, SRT Hellcat, Charger Scat Pack and Charger R/T models, adds real carbon fiber accents to the instrument panel and console bezels and Dinamica suede headliner, sun visors and A-pillars.



2021 Dodge Charger lineup: Full range of performance-driven engine options

The SRT models create the halo for the entire 2021 Dodge Charger lineup, which offers a full range of powerful engine options designed to meet the wants and needs of a wide range of Dodge performance enthusiasts looking for a sedan. In addition to the new Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye with its 797-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI high-output V-8, the Charger lineup includes: The supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine on the Charger SRT Hellcat, which returns with output at 717 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque

The 392 cubic-inch HEMI V-8 engine on the Charger Scat Pack, which offers the most horsepower per dollar of any sedan in the industry, boasting a best-in-class naturally aspirated 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque

The legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 on the Charger R/T, which offers 370 horsepower and 395 lb.-ft. of torque

The award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6, which delivers up to 30 mpg on SXT and GT and up to 27 mpg on SXT AWD and GT AWD models paired with the segment’s most advanced all-wheel-drive (AWD) system: Up to 300 horsepower and 264 lb.-ft. of torque is standard on Charger SXT AWD, GT and GT AWD models thanks to a unique cold-air induction system, sport-tuned exhaust and engine calibration Standard 292 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque on SXT RWD

The Charger is unrivaled when it comes to sheer horsepower, available all-weather capability on V-6 models, overall interior roominess, performance options and packages, and unique heritage design cues that Dodge//SRT customers count on in the world's only four-door muscle car.



Signature Dodge colors and customization options available across the Charger lineup

In addition to the wide variety of wheels, wheel finishes, and exterior color and interior options, Dodge offers a variety of appearance packages to give customers more factory-custom options. Charger SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye buyers can order dual-center, full-length, exterior stripes covering the front and rear fascias, roof, deck lid in red, blue, silver, Gunmetal Gray or Carbon. The Satin Black Appearance Package, available on Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, SRT Hellcat and the Charger Scat Pack, adds a hand-painted Satin Black hood, roof, decklid and spoiler, enhancing the Charger’s sinister look.



Dodge Charger customers have a wide array of exterior colors and stripes from which they can choose to customize their four-door muscle car. Thirteen different exterior colors and a wide variety of interior trim selections include: F8 Green

Frostbite

Go Mango

Granite Crystal

Hellraisin

IndiGo Blue

Octane Red

Pitch Black

Sinamon Stick

Smoke Show

TorRed

Triple Nickel

White Knuckle Available Interior Colors: Black

Black/Caramel

Black/Demonic Red

Black/Houndstooth

Black/Ruby Red

Black/Sepia Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.



2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700+ horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry’s most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.





