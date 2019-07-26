What's ONE Vehicle You Would NEVER Let Your Friends Buy?

For the past several weeks I've been pretty excited. That's because, for the first time in a long time, I'd be taking delivery of a press vehicle from an automaker I had never had the chance to drive before.



I had been in London years ago and I was dying to drive an Alfa Romeo Brera. But, unfortunately, the timing didn't quite work out. I'd have to wait until the marque made its triumphant return to the US.



And, it's now here.



Although I was to have a test run in a Giulia Quadrifoglio that opportunity got canceled. Why? Troubles with the car. It was "sent back to Detroit," according to my contacts. If it was crushed or experimented on we'll never know. Reliability hasn't exactly been Alfa's strong suit since it returned to the States.



Fast forward to present day. I am now behind the wheel of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. And, the excitement has worn quickly.



Its interior creaks and moans. The switchgear feels "meh" at best. The infotainment's main display isn't fine or crisp, and the user experience is dreadful. And, it's not cheap, costing more than $85,000 as tested. But, boy, it is fast. 500+ horsepower helps.



One of my dear friends has a vintage Alfa in the family. It has been a problem child — no kidding — but the red head is loved dearly. Because of this history he's been keen to get behind the wheel of one of the company's new vehicles. But, I had to deliver the news to him: This vehicle is definitely in the "no go" zone.



Now, I am just hoping I make it through the rest of my week without the vehicle leaving me stranded. We'll see, Spies!



That said, I've got to ask: Is there ONE vehicle you would NEVER let your friends buy?





