What's Of GREATER Importance To You? FIT & FINISH Or Pure, Unadulterated SPEED?

So, there I was tonight.

Minding my own business. Watching America's Got Talent, paying a visit to my parents to make sure all is well, when I received a text from my ex.

"Uh oh," is what comes to mind.

But, I was awfully surprised and cheery. That's because I was presented with a vintage image of Enzo Ferrari. Looking quite dapper, one didn't know what was coming next.

That's because beneath the image, which is very much akin to a time warp, the following caption read:

"I don't care of the door gaps are straight. When the driver steps on the gas I want him to shit in his pants."

Given the image and caption, one can only surmise these were Enzo's words.

And, of course, this got me thinking a bit: How many of you ACTUALLY care about the fit & finish of a high-performance automobile? Do you simply want the speed and all else comes last? What say you, Spies?





