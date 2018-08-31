What's The BEST Commuting Car Money Can Buy?

So, Spies, I recently wrote how I was considering purchasing an electric vehicle.

No, I wasn't sick. But it has become clear to me that I've reached a crossroads with my 2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5.

I either need to dump it or continue my quest to drive it into the ground. Frankly, I am not sure which way I am headed yet.

While we discussed EVs, I didn't even think to replace my current daily driver with something of the gasoline-powered persuasion. This includes hybrids.

My only must haves are that it should be equipped with an automatic transmission — I am getting old, I guess, and I am tired of commuting with a five-speed manual — and that it skews towards the more comfortable side of the spectrum. Also, as it is a commuter, fuel economy is important but not the end all, be all. In other words, don't just name EVs or hybrids, Spies.

I have several options at the top of my mind but, I figured, it'd be enlightening to open the conversation to the tastemakers. You. The AutoSpies faithful.

Let 'er rip, Spies!

What is the BEST commuting car money can buy?



User Comments

MDarringer

Depends on the commute but the Fusion and its competitors are hard to beat. I'm enjoying the Stinger on my weekly jaunts at the moment, but I've had a Fusion company car and was very pleased.

atc98092

Since you like your Golf, you could always go with an E-Golf. I drove an older version a couple of months ago, and was quite impressed. Of course, that older one only had an EV range of about 90 miles (tops). The 2018 version has something more like 130 I think. For me, still not enough range to be comfortable unless it was used only for commuting or very close-in travel. The trip I took to the coast earlier this week wouldn't have even made it there, let alone back home.

Or, you go with a hybrid. My son-in-law just bought a Hyundai Ionic, and they are getting average about 56 MPG. And they are both lead foots, so that's impressive mileage. They also have a plug-in version of the Ionic that would burn even less fuel.

