What's The BEST Commuting Car Money Can Buy?

So, Spies, I recently wrote how I was considering purchasing an electric vehicle. No, I wasn't sick. But it has become clear to me that I've reached a crossroads with my 2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5.



I either need to dump it or continue my quest to drive it into the ground. Frankly, I am not sure which way I am headed yet.



While we discussed EVs, I didn't even think to replace my current daily driver with something of the gasoline-powered persuasion. This includes hybrids.



My only must haves are that it should be equipped with an automatic transmission — I am getting old, I guess, and I am tired of commuting with a five-speed manual — and that it skews towards the more comfortable side of the spectrum. Also, as it is a commuter, fuel economy is important but not the end all, be all. In other words, don't just name EVs or hybrids, Spies.



I have several options at the top of my mind but, I figured, it'd be enlightening to open the conversation to the tastemakers. You. The AutoSpies faithful.



Let 'er rip, Spies!



What is the BEST commuting car money can buy?





