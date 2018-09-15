We have another challenge for you, Spies.



As has been the case for quite a long time, I have always dealt with people pulling me aside looking for car buying advice. People are always looking for a deal or "The best car for $xx,xxx." It's like clockwork.



Over the years, it's become quite clear that certain price points are especially hard to shop for. And because vehicles always are getting more expensive, it's changed how long your dollar will go.



A good example is $27,000. It's not entry-level car money, that's for sure, but it's not quite luxury car money either. In 1990 it would have bought you some swinging wheels, but in 2018 it will only go so far.



Having said that, Spies, I want to know: What's the BEST NEW vehicle $27,000 can buy?





