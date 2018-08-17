What's The WORST Mod You've Seen Trending Recently? 00R May Top You All...

Modifications are a very personal thing when it comes to an owner's automobile. There's a couple simple reasons for this.



Firstly, a vehicle is a major investment. This translates into folks thinking quite a bit about what they do to alter their ride. Second, everyone wants to have the coolest car. There's a good chance if someone's spent the time and money making changes, they think their car is brilliant.



But, that's not always the case.



Much of the time, cars turn out to be pretty rubbish. Even after a lot of work has been put into them.



And while we keep an eye on trends that are cool and on the rise, we also note the trends that are on the rise and NOT so HOT. This neatly brings me to an example I am seeing way too often these days.



Caliper covers. Let's say you want the appearance of a big brake kit with meaty calipers BUT don't feel like shelling out a few or 10s of thousands of dollars. Well, the cheap way to achieve that look is through this new modification called caliper covers.



While I wouldn't be surprised to see this at your local chain auto parts store, but it turns out certain dealers are offering them up for sale too. In fact, a local BMW dealer was touting them on their Instagram page.



Having said all of that, I am curious: What's the WORST trend you've noticed is picking up steam this year? Let us know in the comments below.









