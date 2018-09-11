What's Today's MUST Have In-car Technology? What Are You Simply NOT Buying A New Car Without?

These days there's more technology than ever before. Ranging from massaging chairs to semi-autonomous driving capabilities, it's pretty amazing to see how far vehicles have come.



And just think, air bags really became standard equipment in the 1990s.



While technology has advanced vehicles' safety as well as comfort, it seems pretty clear to me it's become much more relied upon. Take, for example, back up cameras. Once you have one, I don't think you'll ever want to go without one.



That said, it got me thinking: WHICH pieces of in-car technology, today, have reshaped your driving experience? In other words: What are YOU not ordering a new car without, going forward?



The Spies want to know what's becoming standard issue gear in 2019...





