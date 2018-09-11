What's Today's MUST Have In-car Technology? What Are You Simply NOT Buying A New Car Without?

Agent00R submitted on 11/9/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:51:24 AM

0 user comments | Views : 302 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

These days there's more technology than ever before.

Ranging from massaging chairs to semi-autonomous driving capabilities, it's pretty amazing to see how far vehicles have come.

And just think, air bags really became standard equipment in the 1990s.

While technology has advanced vehicles' safety as well as comfort, it seems pretty clear to me it's become much more relied upon. Take, for example, back up cameras. Once you have one, I don't think you'll ever want to go without one.

That said, it got me thinking: WHICH pieces of in-car technology, today, have reshaped your driving experience? In other words: What are YOU not ordering a new car without, going forward?

The Spies want to know what's becoming standard issue gear in 2019...



What's Today's MUST Have In-car Technology? What Are You Simply NOT Buying A New Car Without?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]