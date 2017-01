SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Some of the products are already showing in Las Vegas CES and some of the Manufacturers like Audi, Infiniti and others have been leaking teaser shots.The big question though is will this years show live up to the hype that surrounds it year after year?Are you optimistic the car business will be robust in 2017 and will get off to the right start at NAIAS? Do you expect to see some game changers this year or will it just be business as usual and they will just go through the motions?Will it be the BOMB or a BUST?Make your predictions in our comments and also let us know what you're looking forward to most at the show?And don't forget to check out the breaking photos every day in our preview gallery and our Auto Spies archived photos from previous NAIAS events. Some of these shots bring back vivid memories — some good, some bad and some in between. Seriously though, some of these snaps are GOLD!Let us know what you think!