When Car Sales Resume, Will The Same Models Be Popular Or Will People's Choices CHANGE?

Whenever there is a crisis, things change and are never the same. Kennedy assassination, 9/11, Coronavirus, etc.



All game changers.



This is especially a weird time because during all of those previous incidents, the economy didn't shut down.



And car sales didn't go into life support.



Many people made choices before the crisis with an optimism that everything is all good and didn't think to much. They bought what excited them whether or not they checked all the important buttons.



But after this, we wonder will people go right back to the way things were, or will they as Apple said 'Think Different'?



What say you Spies. Will peoples vehicle choices change and become more geared toward 'what if' scenarios?











