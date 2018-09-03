When Is Too Much? Hennessey Claims 311 MPH Top Speed for Venom F5 Hypercar

WE MAY be in an age of increasing fuel economy and tightening emissions standards but it looks like we’re also entering a new era of production car speed records after American firm Hennessey said the goal for its new Venom F5 hypercar is to hit a mind-blowing 500kph (311mph).

That would easily best the 270mph top speed hit by the Venom GT in 2014, as well as the 277.9mph record set by the Koenigsegg Agera RS in November last year. The Venom F5 would also just beat the 310mph top speed that Corbellati this week alleged is possible from its 1,800bhp Missile hypercar.



User Comments

MDarringer

Balls the size of watermelons to drive it...

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2018 9:04:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

