When It Comes To Your Infotainment, Do You Prefer BUTTONS, MENUS or SWIPING?

In the previous thread I posted here on AutoSpies, CAR magazine reported on its second month of its long-term test of the Volvo XC60. Having driven the XC90, XC60 and the S90, I have to say I was pleasantly surprised with its all-new infotainment system dubbed Sensus.



Operating much like an Apple iPad, it's a perfect example of a form of the bring your own device (BYOD) movement. Essentially, gven the proliferation of mobile devices, Sensus mimics those actions.



The problem, as seen in CAR's review, is that not everyone jives with that. You would think otherwise given how many iPhones and Samsung cellphones are in the market but that's just not the case.



And I've noted in the comments here at AutoSpies that some people plainly prefer different ways to access their infotainment when behind the wheel.



Some prefer buttons. Others like a menu-based system a la BMW's iDrive. And the new age types lean towards systems like Sensus or Tesla's infotainment setup.



All that said, I've got to ask: WHICH method of operation tickles your fancy?





