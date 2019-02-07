When YOU See Car Ads Like THIS Does It RUIN The 'Premium' Vibe Of An Automaker?

Today, I received a picture of a local advertisement that caught Agent 001's eye.

And it shouldn't be much of a surprise.

A SoCal dealer is pushing some interesting deals on some leftover 2018 model year BMWs as well as some service loaners.

That would include a 2019 BMW X3 going for $359/mo for 36 months, a 2019 BMW 740i going for $599/mo for 24 months and $17,000 off not one, but five, 2018 BMW M4 convertibles. There's caveats for each of them, really. That particular X3 is an ex-service loaner from the dealer, the M4 convertible is the least desirable variant and the refreshed, 2020 BMW 7-Series is in showrooms.

To me, there's a certain whiff of desperation in the air with this ad. Good for buyers, provided they're dialed into the caveats.

But, from a brand perspective, I've got to ask: Does THIS type of advertising of these deals, which used to be done in quiet, RUIN the 'premium' status of an automaker?



