Use whatever designation you must, but you know what we’re asking.

In 2017, is Buick one of America’s premium brands? A competitor for Lexus and Audi? A rival for BMW and Jaguar?

On July 19, Buick released the first images, specs, and pricing details for the next-generation 2018 Buick Regal GS. While dropping the price of the basic Regal to $25,915 — not that much money for a 250-horsepower 2.0T midsize hatchback — Buick apparently improved the sporty GS in every way. The result: the GS is only ten bucks away from being a $40,000 car. The more powerful Ford Fusion Sport is $5,510 cheaper. The Audi S4 is some $12,000 more costly.



Where Do YOU Rank Buick In The Luxury Car Segment?

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009


User Comments

carsnyc

Right below Acura and Volvo

carsnyc
Posted on 7/20/2017

Posted on 7/20/2017   

TheSteve

Buick is a luxury car?

TheSteve
Posted on 7/20/2017

Posted on 7/20/2017   

MDarringer

Luxury car? Yes. Premium? Nope. It's the same level as Genesis, Infiniti, Acura and Lincoln i.e. one notch below real premium cars. Volvo is also at the same level but apparently is finding idiots to pay Mercedes prices for rebodied Geelys.

MDarringer
Posted on 7/20/2017

Posted on 7/20/2017   

