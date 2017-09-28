Where Do You Think The G70 Will Finally End Up Placing In The Premium Sport Sedan Sector?

Genesis, the world's youngest luxury brand, may be weighed down by next-to-no name recognition.

It may not have its own dealer network. And it may be struggling with a meager three-sedan lineup in a market hot and heavy for crossovers.

But the Hyundai spin-off is off to a good start, despite the headwinds.

A key first step for executives is distancing Genesis from its mass-market siblings, Hyundai and Kia. They delivered big time with an extravagant debut of the G70 compact sport sedan.



