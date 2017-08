Mercedes-AMG is looking at how to develop performance versions of Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles — and the brand’s director of vehicle development, Drummond Jacoy, has said it will have to reinvent itself as a result.

Mercedes-AMG is already working on a number of hybrid projects, including the Formula-1-powertrain-derived Project One hypercar and the GT Concept that was unveiled at this year’s Geneva motor show. The firm has also previously developed a pure-electric SLS.