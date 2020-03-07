Which Car, Truck Or SUV Gives Or Has Given YOU The BEST Feeling Of FREEDOM And PLEASURE?

This weekend, tomorrow especially, is an incredibly special time in the USA. But this year, it will be different than any we have remembered in the past.



But just because we're limited in options of places to go and things to do, doesn't mean we can't figure out a way to have fun.



One of the things the holidays bring to me are the opportunities to remember the great memories made over the years or the fact we live in the greatest country on earth.



Now for those of you who hear this and thing that we're being arrogant and believe we as American's are BETTER than you, it couldn't be further from the truth.



THIS is why our country is the greatest:



Our DNA isn’t any different than anybody else. We’re the same human beings as any human beings anywhere on this planet, and just because we happen to be in the geographic area known as North America doesn’t mean we’re better than anybody else. How did this happen? It happened because of one word: Liberty. Freedom.



We’re the only country in the history of humanity whose founding documents enshrine the primacy of the citizen — the individual — over government. We’re the only country that has founding documents and governing documents which limit the role of government in people’s lives.



And we want everyone to succeed and have great lives. We do more for charity around the world than any country on the planet.



So we hopes that help you understand us a little better if you don't live here.



So speaking of freedom, tell us as you reminisce WHICH vehicle or vehicles have given you the best feeling of FREEDOM and PLEASURE?



And everyone thank you for being loyal fans and enjoy your holiday!





