Which Design Will AGE Better? The New Corvette Or Lamborghini Urus

Over the years, many new vehicles have made a splash on the market and at first and for a while captured the minds and hearts of many people.



Like a new movie star that has a style/look that people haven't seen before. And they garner all the attention because of it.



But the biggest enemy of all style and beauty is TIME. Don't believe me? Just google a recent photo of Brigitte Bardot. One of the most beautiful women ever. But even she, can't escape aging.



In the car world, I'll give you one example. The Chrysler Crossfire. When it came out people were going apesh_t over it. Jay Leno in particular.



But go look at one today and the bloom is off the rose.



All car designs age but some do it better than others. Like an Audi R8. It still looks great and is a perfect example of a vehicle design that ages like fine wine.



So we have two new entries that have had brash launches, are emotional and are quite popular right now.



The all new mid-engine Corvette and the Lamborghini Urus.



Our question is WHICH of these two are YOU betting will age the best?











