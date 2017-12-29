Which Is Faster? The Dodge Challenger Hellcat Or the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk?

When the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat was released, it quickly became the king of the drag strip, frequently out-accelerating much more expensive sports cars and supercars.

Soon, high-performance versions of the Tesla Model S came along and the Hellcat’s reign was over.

Fast forward to the end of 2017 and it is no longer the sleek, two-door Challenger Hellcat that is the quickest vehicle in the FCA family. As a matter of fact, the Hellcat has now been surpassed not just by the Demon, but also the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.



