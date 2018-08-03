Which Is More Important To You, The Dealer Or The Brand?

A week or two ago, a friend dropped me a line on GChat (oh sorry, it’s Hangouts now).

She told me she and her husband were expecting their first child and they were going to trade one of their cars for a crossover/SUV. She wanted my recommendations.

I tossed out the usual suspects in the two-row and three-row categories (and in the $20K-$40K price range), based on what I’ve driven. I also mentioned a few models I have yet to drive that have been highly recommended throughout the automotive press.



User Comments

fiftysix

Is this a serious question. People still shop at dealerships?

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 12:52:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

TomM

YES - and there are still THousands of them owned by Individual owners - who take a daily interest in their business. When my brother owned his dealership -= HE was the Service Manager. ANd while I doubt many others are - I do still know of a few who are on the floors of their dealerships working to make a living and maintain a good reputation in their communities. While Manufacturers favor huge conglomerates for dealerships in major Metro Areas - there are plenty of smaller markets where those things do not exist.

For years - I dealt with only ONE Mercedes dealership - because the first car I bought there I bought from the owner - and I knew the Long time service Manager (He was there for 40 years when he retired). It was bought by another dealer when he died - and it is not the same.

THe comparison is a problem - obviously - because a good dealer does not make a bad car good. But I have advocated in the past - and still do today - that it is worth a few extra dollars to have local dealers who really are interested in their customer - than go to a AUTO MALL where you MIGHT get a better price - but will have to deal with constant turn over in the service department - and the Service manager of the week.

Oh - and BY THE WAY - that is how most of the really expensive cars that are sold - are sold. You won't find a new ROLLS or Ferrari in an AUto Mall.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 2:55:17 PM | | Votes: 2   

joneshamilton

Agreed, I'm shocked that people still deal with a STEALERship.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 3:42:14 PM | | Votes: 0   

jeffgall

The Brand. I can buy the same car multiple dealerships, so if one is bad, on to the next. A dealership can get my loyalty though.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 4:24:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

TheSteve

If the dealer is good for me, I'll stick with them. I have no dealer loyalty.

If the brand serves me, I'll stick with them. I have no brand loyalty.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 5:29:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

PUGPROUD

A bad dealer leads to a bad brand experience. Most dealers earn and deserve their bad reputations. Only one dealership out of dozens in my area has earned my loyalty. All the rest have always acted in a greedy money grabbing dishonest fashion with little regards for the customer.
Sad. Worse of all is that they treat you badly then kiss up to you begging for a good rating when the manufacturer sends out a survey.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 8:41:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

