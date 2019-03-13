Which Vehicle Will The Kia Telluride Conquest MOST And Will It Become The Poor Man’s Land Cruiser?

These days, $50,000 is not a lot of money when it comes to buying an all-new vehicle.

Hell, you can barely get a fully loaded BMW X2 for 50 large.

But, there is good news, Spies.

That would be Kia to the rescue. With the all-new Telluride sport-utility vehicle coming to market, Kia has aggressively priced the all-new, three-row SUV. For about $50,000 you can put one in your driveway that's fully loaded.

It reminds us of Lexus back in the early 1990s with the first-ever LS. It was a game changer.

So, that got us thinking: Which vehicle will the Telluride conquest the MOST? And, does the Telluride have the chance to become the poor man's Land Cruiser?



User Comments

skytop

Kia is a low quality, inexpensively designed and economically built vehicle. It exists in its intended class of economy vehicles. It is indeed the epitome of a 'poor person's' car. There is no basis to compare it to any high end vehicles if only to dramatize it low line nature. Sometime has to occupy the very bottom billet and Kia is it.

