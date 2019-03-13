Which Vehicle Will The Kia Telluride Conquest MOST And Will It Become The Poor Man’s Land Cruiser?

These days, $50,000 is not a lot of money when it comes to buying an all-new vehicle. Hell, you can barely get a fully loaded BMW X2 for 50 large.



But, there is good news, Spies.



That would be Kia to the rescue. With the all-new Telluride sport-utility vehicle coming to market, Kia has aggressively priced the all-new, three-row SUV. For about $50,000 you can put one in your driveway that's fully loaded.



It reminds us of Lexus back in the early 1990s with the first-ever LS. It was a game changer.



So, that got us thinking: Which vehicle will the Telluride conquest the MOST? And, does the Telluride have the chance to become the poor man's Land Cruiser?





