Which Vehicles Are Owners Hanging On To The Longest?

The new cars that owners keep the longest before selling are mostly SUVs, according to a new study by automotive research firm and search engine iSeeCars. com. SUVs account for five of the top 10 new cars that owners keep the longest, followed by sedans, which have three models on the list. The automotive research firm analyzed more than 6 million used vehicles sold by original owners to identify which models are kept the longest. The average length of ownership for the top 10 models ranges from 8.3 to 9.0 years – or 10.9 percent to 20.9 percent longer than the overall average (7.4 years).



