When it comes to sports cars, it's pretty tough to argue against the likes of the BMW M3/M4. Although they sound so so and leave something to be desired, the reality is that the M cars tend to be the ones that deliver a well-rounded package.



And, they come with a manual transmission — at least, for now.



But lately, the market has become over saturated with these cars. It seems like just about everyone is driving one these days. To add insult to injury, it's also become a modified vehicle of choice for those that get a bit too carried away.



For buyers looking to stand out, there's only several options: Audi RS5, Cadillac ATS-V and Mercedes-AMG C63.



Rather than box people into one variant though, the four rings has decided to make a move. That's because it's brought the RS5 Sportback to the States. According to our folks on the ground at dealerships, the RS5 has been floundering; however, there's been some pent up demand for the more utilitarian RS5 Sportback.



To get a better handle on this, we wanted to see, Spies. IF you had to decide between the RS5 coupe or the RS5 Sportback, WHICH would you spend your hard earned dollars on?





Audi's press release follows:



All-new 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback pricing is announced RS 5 Sportback marks the seventh new Audi Sport entry

Five-door coupe silhouette with seating for five, ample cargo capacity and maximum versatility

444 horsepower TFSI V6 biturbo engine coupled with quattro sport rear differential offers exceptional performance and handling HERNDON, Va., August 20, 2018 – The 2019 RS 5 Sportback represents the latest model in the highly successful Audi Sport family, with breakthrough 5-door coupe design and exceptional performance. Coming to the U.S. market at the end of 2018, the RS 5 Sportback offers the ideal balance of high design, functionality and track-worthy driving dynamics. Powertrain and performance

The 2.9 liter TFSI V6 biturbo engine delivers power, efficiency and distinct RS sound. The new biturbo engine generates 444 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque available in a wide rev range from 1,900 to 5,000 rpm. The Audi RS 5 Sportback can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and achieves a top track speed of 155 mph, or increased to 174 mph with the optional Dynamic plus package. The two turbochargers on the 2.9-liter engine of RS 5 are positioned directly inside the “V” promoting engine responsiveness and performance. For high engine efficiency, power and torque, the V6 engine uses a centrally mounted fuel injector and a combustion method with shorter compression and longer expansion phases. This B-cycle combustion process with central direct injectors further supports powertrain efficiency. Drivetrain

The power of the 2.9 TFSI reaches the quattro permanent four-wheel drive with self-locking center differential through a sporty eight-speed Tiptronic® with optimized shifting times. It distributes the drive forces asymmetrically 40:60 on the axles, which guarantees responsive handling and optimal performance. A traction control system manages distribution to help create maximum acceleration with minimal slip and the standard quattro sport rear differential to maximize driving dynamics. Chassis

With the standard RS sport suspension, the RS 5 Sportback sits 7 mm lower than the 2018 S5 Sportback. RS sport suspension plus with Dynamic Ride Control, is also available. These single-tube dampers have a variable characteristic that the driver can adjust in three stages. The diagonally opposed pairs of shock absorbers are linked by hydraulic lines and a central valve. When cornering at speed, the valves regulate the oil flow in the shock absorber of the spring-deflected front wheel at the outside of the curve, which reduces pitch and roll movement and improves handling. Drivers can customize their driving experience through the standard Audi drive select system, which offers four drive modes: comfort, auto, dynamic and individual. Design

The exterior design of the new Audi RS 5 Sportback picks up on distinctive details from motorsport past and features direct design inspiration from the Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO. As with any vehicle that bears the RS badge, the RS 5 Sportback features development rooted in motorsport and technologies that embody the Audi Sport authenticity of “Born on the Track. Built for the Road.” The wave-design shoulder line underscores the athleticism through the body and the flared box fenders provide cues to the standard quattro® all-wheel drive, in addition to widening the body by 15 mm on each side over its S5 Sportback sibling. The RS 5 Sportback features a wide and flat Singleframe® grille, large RS-specific honeycomb air intakes, matte alu-optic front spoiler with quattro script, matte alu-optic exterior mirror housings and high gloss black side sills. Enhancing the distinct and sporty rear, the sportback features a RS-specific diffuser, oval RS exhaust pipes and a high gloss black rear-lip spoiler. The refined interior of the RS 5 Sportback, with seating for five standard, includes impressive RS accents and driver-focused technologies. The RS 5 Sportback features the Audi brand’s hallmark wing-design wrap-around dashboard with driver-oriented interior including user-friendly controls. From its S sport seats with RS embossing, flat-bottomed, perforated leather RS sport steering wheel and gear shift, and stainless steel pedals, the RS 5 Sportback offers an all-encompassing performance Audi Sport package. Infotainment

While offering outstanding performance, within the cabin, the RS 5 Sportback integrates benchmark technologies including standard Audi smartphone interface, which provides Apple CarPlay™ and Google™ Android Auto integration for compatible mobile devices, standard Audi phone box for wireless charging and antenna amplification, standard Audi virtual cockpit standard Audi MMI Navigation plus, and Audi connect® CARE and PLUS. Unique RS displays in the Audi virtual cockpit inform the driver of tire pressure and temperature, torque, horsepower, a g-force meter, and a shift light indicator. Driver assistance

While performance remains the highlight, the RS 5 Sportback offers a host of advanced driver assistance systems that are designed to help drivers navigate the road with increased confidence. The new model's high level of standard systems include Audi pre sense® basic, Audi pre sense city, Audi side assist, Audi pre sense rear with rear cross traffic assist, as well as available adaptive cruise control with stop & go and traffic jam assist, traffic sign recognition, Audi active lane assist and high beam assistant. New for 2019, for assistance in parking scenarios, the RS 5 Sportback also receives available Audi park steering assist. Park steering assist can automatically steer the car into detected parallel or perpendicular parking spaces. It uses ultrasonic sensors located in the front and rear bumpers and on the sides. The driver is responsible to accelerate, brake and shift gears. Equipment and Offering

The RS 5 Sportback joins the RS 5 Coupe for a rounded out A5 performance offering. New for the 2019 model year, the two RS models receive notable standard equipment updates: Standard Audi MMI Navigation plus

Standard Audi virtual cockpit

Standard Audi connect® PRIME & PLUS

Standard Direct tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Standard Audi phone box

Standard Rear USB charge ports (sportback only) Pricing Detail: Model year 2019 RS 5 Sportback starting manufacturer suggested retail prices: Model 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback 2019 Audi RS 5 Coupe $74,200

