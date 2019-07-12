While Doing Promotion For The Grand Tour Special, Jeremy Clarkson Takes ANOTHER Swipe At Greta Thunberg...

It's not uncommon for the former Top Gear trio, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, to unveil a special at the end of the year. As the human tricycle has moved onto The Grand Tour, it has continued to release specials.



The latest is dubbed Seamen. Clearly, the boys are having a bit of a laugh.



According to promotional interviews ahead of the series' launch — check out Amazon on December 13 — we're hearing the three presenters will be exchanging autos for boats. Given previous exploits, it's no surprise they're being a bit cheeky.



Additionally, Clarkson has been generous with his swipes at Greta Thunberg. See below for more color.



Interestingly enough, Clarkson has admitted that climate change is a real problem; however, he does not agree with how Thunberg is going about communicating that.



For the FULL story, click "Read Article," below.









..."There is global warming; we saw the evidence of it. But there's nothing I can do, I'm not a scientist."



Does he try to offset his carbon footprint?



"I'm a farmer, I plant thousands of trees a year," retorts the presenter, who runs his own 1,000 acre working farm in Oxfordshire. "So, I won't take a lecture from [Swedish environmental activist] Greta Thunberg, who does sweet f*** all, waves her arms around.



"No, I can sit and drive as many Range Rovers as I want, because I'm completely carbon negative..."



Read Article