Whitehouse, Automakers, And California To Meet Before Rolling Back Obama MPG Rules

White House officials will have a new round of meetings with a trade group for automakers and California's "clean air" agency next week before unveiling a proposal to reverse rules aimed at increasing fuel efficiency, participants said on Thursday.

The rules, negotiated with automakers by President Barack Obama's administration in 2011, aimed to double average fleet-wide fuel efficiency to about 50 miles per gallon by 2025 and included significant annual increases in automaker requirements.



