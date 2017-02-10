Who Could And Should Answer Kia's Stinger With A Rival?

The Kia Stinger is everything that enthusiasts have been asking for.

We demanded an affordable, stylish RWD sedan that was larger than the entry-level German offerings. The Chevy SS almost nailed this formula, but had bland styling and a nonexistent advertising campaign. We hope that the Stinger's RWD platform can help buck the trend of declining large sedan sales, but manufacturers and consumers seem to be only concerned with crossovers. Here are five automakers that we think should build a RWD rival for the Kia Stinger.


User Comments

MDarringer

Creating a rival to the Kia Stinger presumes it will be a smash hit. While I would like nothing more than for it to do major volume, I don't think it will. If it had a V8 in it for its price, then maybe, but it doesn't.

Posted on 10/2/2017 8:12:32 AM

Posted on 10/2/2017 8:12:32 AM   

TomM

Unless the market shows some sales - competing with this car is a waste of time - and effort that could better be spent on volume cars instead.

The fact is - the Stinger is nothing more than another Bmw 3 series competitor - and there are already LOTS of cars in that bracket - from lots of manufacturers. The actual price of a Cadillac ATS out the door already competes well with this car.

THe market is moving to SUVs of various types - and that is where the money has to go for most manufacturers. THere are already so many different models - and classes - that no one manufacturer will be able to maintain their offerings in ALL of them and still work toward the future of EVs and Fuel Cell Vehicles.

When the Kia Sedonna first came out - everyone who reviewed it thought it was great - and now sales have dropped to well below 2015 levels. I expect that same thing will happen for this - an initial time of reasonable sales - and then the drop off to very few.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 10/2/2017 8:18:38 AM   

fiftysix

Sorry, I'll take the 2018 Accord over this ugly KIA.

Posted on 10/2/2017 9:17:39 AM

Posted on 10/2/2017 9:17:39 AM   

