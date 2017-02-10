Who Could And Should Answer Kia's Stinger With A Rival?

The Kia Stinger is everything that enthusiasts have been asking for. We demanded an affordable, stylish RWD sedan that was larger than the entry-level German offerings. The Chevy SS almost nailed this formula, but had bland styling and a nonexistent advertising campaign. We hope that the Stinger's RWD platform can help buck the trend of declining large sedan sales, but manufacturers and consumers seem to be only concerned with crossovers. Here are five automakers that we think should build a RWD rival for the Kia Stinger.





