Called the ‘volkspod’, walter repurposes the fenders from a type 1 model, melding them together to create a custom frame.

beneath the custom frame, which has been worked to include a head and tail-light system, is a 79cc volkswagen engine (a 212cc for the blue). echoing its distinctive round shape, walter‘s reinterpretation adds a wide handlebar, reminiscent of retro bicycles from the 90s.