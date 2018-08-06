Who Is At Fault When Your Self Driving Car Crashes?

Tesla regularly implores drivers that use the company’s semi-autonomous Autopilot system to pay attention to the road and keep their hands on the steering wheel at al times.

But a new report on a fatal March crash involving a Tesla Model X says the driver only had his hands on the wheel for 34 of the final 60 seconds before the collision, and, in that time, he received no visual or audio warnings to put his hands back on the wheel.

It illustrates the disconnect in Tesla’s deployment of Autopilot: Drivers are told to pay attention, while simultaneously encouraged to be inattentive, without any sort of prompt appearing for a lengthy period of time.



User Comments

SanJoseDriver

Level 3 = you are for not paying attention
Level 4/5 = car manufacturer

