Who Is Best Positioned To Become The Leader In Self Driving Vehicles? - It Isn't Who You Think

There was, in hindsight, a clear element of risk to Tesla Motors Inc.

’s decision to install Autopilot hardware in every car coming off the line since October 2014. It paid a price, with federal regulators probing the deadly crash of a Model S while in driver-assist mode and critics slamming Tesla for rolling the technology out too soon. But there was also a reward. The company has collected more than 1.3 billion miles of data from Autopilot-equipped vehicles operating under diverse road and weather conditions around the world. And in the frantic race to roll out the first fully functional autonomous vehicle, that kind of mass, real-world intelligence can be invaluable. In that way, for now, the electric-car maker has a leg up on competitors including Google, General Motors Co. and Uber Technologies Inc.

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009


User Comments

mre30

Mercedes Benz, hands-down.

mre30

Posted on 12/21/2016 8:41:30 AM   

MDarringer

amen

MDarringer

Posted on 12/21/2016 8:15:53 PM   

Aspy11

Tesla's technology isn't any different than the other car companies with lane keeping assist. Tesla is NOT Autonomous.

Aspy11

Posted on 12/21/2016 8:44:49 AM   

MDarringer

amen

MDarringer

Posted on 12/21/2016 8:16:06 PM   

SanJoseDriver

That is not correct. Tesla's Autopilot Hardware v2 which is included on new car today onward is fully Level 5 autonomous, with or without a driver. v1 was only designed for Level 3 autonomy with the driver in the car and always paying attention.

All of the data from v1 fed into v2. Also, no other manufacturer is even close to shipping Level 5 hardware. Tesla will have billions of miles of data on a Level 5 system before anyone else even starts shipping cars with the same hardware capabilities.

SanJoseDriver

Posted on 12/21/2016 8:34:13 PM   

MDarringer

No @SanJosePaidTeslElonSuckjSlut, Tesla's shitty software is what everyone else has except that Tesla rolls it out to used its owners as guinea pigs.

MDarringer

Posted on 12/21/2016 8:45:51 PM   

SanJoseDriver

@TheTroll - Except they have not rolled out the features yet to Hardware 2 cars. The fact is, not other company is shipping Level 5 hardware... period. They will be the first to enable autopilot, and they are far ahead of any other company including Google in the amount of data they own.

SanJoseDriver

Posted on 12/21/2016 9:11:05 PM   

