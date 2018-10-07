Who Is Gonna Win This Battle? Maserati And Alfa Romeo Target Tesla In EV Push

To this date, Fiat-Chrysler (FCA) hasn’t been a leader in the current electrification of the auto industry, but the company has now announced a significant acceleration of its electric vehicle programs.



Now they say that they are “going after Tesla” with their own luxury brands.



Tim Kuniskis, the Head of Alfa Romeo and Maserati, FCA’s two luxury brands, made the comment in an NBCNews interview released this week:



“Everything gets electrified. Look at our product portfolio and you see we’re going after Tesla,”



The executive is referencing FCA’s latest product lineup update which included a lot of new electric vehicles to be released in the next few years.





Read Article