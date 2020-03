Tesla Inc. passed Boeing Co. as the most valuable industrial company in the U.S., closing a gap that was almost $200 billion a year ago. Boeing’s biggest one-day plunge in almost 40 years dropped its market capitalization to $106.5 billion, more than $10 billion below Tesla’s value. The planemaker’s shares, already reeling since the grounding of its best-selling 737 Max jetliner, have been hammered by concerns about the coronavirus crimping global travel.



