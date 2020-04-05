Who Should Be Worried? Volkswagen Working On A Family Of EVs Starting At $22,000

In recent years, EV-producing automakers have focused on expanding choices for all-electric, long-range sedans, SUVs, and pickups.

That leaves an opening for smaller electric cars at the lowest price points for mass-market consumers, mostly in Europe and Asia. Volkswagen is planning to fill that gap with a new brand of EVs selling for less than $22,000.

Automotive News reports today that the cars will be based on a highly modified version of Volkswagen’s MEB EV platform. The architecture would be shortened to about 13 feet. The goal is to bring the cost below €20,000. Here’s how the trade publication described the challenge:


