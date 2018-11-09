Who Should Worry? Chances Are Bugatti's Second Model Will Be A SUV

It looks like Bugatti is beginning to have a change of heart as far as adding a second model to join the Chiron. In recent years, the Molsheim-based marque has been refuting rumors about the possibility of launching a sedan or an SUV, but now company CEO Stephan Winkelmann mentions time has come for an addition to the Bugatti lineup: “For me the brand is ready to do more than one model.”

However, it won’t happen right away as parent company Volkswagen Group has bigger fish to fry right now. Bugatti’s boss says he is waiting to receive the necessary investment in order to develop the second model, but it’ll take a while since VAG is making “significant investments in projects like autonomous driving and electric cars.”