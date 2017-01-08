Who Should Worry? Tesla Claims Performance Version Of The Model 3 Will Be Available Next Year

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that a Model 3 Performance variant will be launched in the middle of next year, as long as the brand can cater for the high level of demand it has experienced for the new electric BMW 3 Series rival so far.

In a tweet, Musk said the "focus now is on getting out of Model 3 production hell". But he explained that adding more versions now would push the brand "deeper in hell" - suggesting it would delay the Performance's launch until output was comfortably meeting demand.

He refrained from revealing more about the Model 3 Performance's potential, but the hot version is expected to stick to Tesla's usual range-topping formula of using a dual-motor, four-wheel drive powertrain. The Model 3 is more than 400kg lighter than the Model S, so it could become the brand's quickest car.



User Comments

fiftyseven

No one.

MDarringer

Teslas can be fast because electric motors can deliver full torque from a dead stop, but not a single soul would point to the Model S as a canyon carver.

