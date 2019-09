The Canadian owner of a 2020 Supra has decided their newly-delivered sports car would look better with Munich’s blue and white roundel than Toyota’s badge.

These images, shared online by 1320video on Instagram, show the white Supra sitting in a driveway next to a brand new BMW 7-Series and a 5-Series. Evidently, the owner of the Toyota is quite the BMW enthusiast and thought slapping on badges from the German automaker on the Supra would be a nice little touch.