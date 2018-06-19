Who'd You Rather? Based On LOOKS Alone, Which SUV's Desgin Do YOU Like Better? Audi Q8 vs. Lamborghini Urus

You know, it's sort of funny. Volkswagen Group, when its executives aren't getting arrested, has been releasing all-new concepts and delivering products across the board. Some have been getting mega attention.



Examples include the all-new Lamborghini Urus, all-new Audi Q8 and the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept. The funny bit is this: They all look eerily similar.



That's because they're all squat, wide and feature raked rooflines. This is VWAG's take on the four-door coupe, sport-utility vehicle. There's no doubt in my mind that the Lamborghini will sell simply because it is an Italian stallion — who doesn't want to say they have a Lamborghini? The Audi Q8 will have its work cut out for itself as the competition is strong in form of the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. And, I wager the VW doesn't even make it to market because VWoA is so inept.



Having said that, I was looking more closely at the Audi and Lamborghini and found quite a bit of similarities. One thing that won't be similar are the prices: One is going to cost around $300,000 clams and the other will be more reasonable in what I'd guess will be the $60,000-80,000 range.



But, based purely on LOOKS alone, WHICH would you rather put in your driveway? The Audi Q8 or the Lamborghini Urus?





