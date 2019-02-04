Whoops! Hackers Successfully Fool Model S And Steer Into Oncoming Traffic

Agent009 submitted on 4/2/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:54:21 AM

1 user comments | Views : 268 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.technologyreview.com

Hackers have demonstrated some worrisome ways to manipulate and confuse the various systems on a Tesla Model S.

Their most dramatic feat: sending the car careening into the oncoming traffic lane by placing a series of small stickers on the road.

Attack vector: This an example of an “adversarial attack,” a way of manipulating a machine-learning model by feeding in a specially crafted input. Adversarial attacks could become more common as machine learning is used more widely, especially in areas like network security.

Blurred lines: Tesla’s Autopilot is vulnerable because it recognizes lanes using computer vision. In other words, the system relies on camera data, analyzed by a neural network, to tell the vehicle how to keep centered within its lane.


About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Aspy11

You would think Elon(whom invented the Automobile) would have figured out by now how to prevent this.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/2/2019 10:24:27 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

