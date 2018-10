The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado with a new four-cylinder engine will achieve an EPA-estimated 21 mpg combined, or 20 city/23 highway. The ratings, for rear-wheel-drive models, are not much better than the fuel economy of the redesigned pickup's 5.3-liter V-8 engine, which offers 19 mpg combined (17 city/23 highway), according to the EPA's website.



