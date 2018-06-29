Why Doesn't Mercedes AMG Make A G500 Convertible And Put The Wrangler In It's Place?

Jon Olsson's G500 4x4 Squared is not a convertible SUV, like the Range Rover Evoque model. No, the conversion is permanent, so it has more in common with the SLR Stirling Moss or a Caterham sports car.



The former extreme skier is now better known for his love of cars and awesome YouTube vlogs. Each time he buys a new car, the world starts to pay attention - RS6, R8, Huracan, Rolls-Royce Wraith... you name it.



However, nothing he's ever made even comes close to this thing. Last year, he took an angle grinder to his G500 4x4 Squared, which was already one of the most extreme off-roaders in the world. Work is now finished, and it looks like the most awesome adventure car ever.





















