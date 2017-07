I know I’m getting older because the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is finally starting to make sense to me. Listen, if you need a small, pragmatic, cheap car with all-weather capability, and don’t require WRX or WRX STI speed, it’s probably a great buy. But for those of us who like the idea of the Crosstrek and would miss all that turbo power, I ask: why can’t we get both?



