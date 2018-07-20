Why Would Tesla Be Stockpiling Model 3 Production All Across California?

Parking lots full of Tesla Model 3 vehicles have been spotted around California in the past few days and Tesla naysayers and shorts are framing the discoveries as the automaker stockpiling vehicles due to a lack of demand. Tesla owns or leases several facilities near its Fremont factory in the Bay Area as part of its expansion plans to eventually support the production of 500,000 vehicles per year at the factory.

One of those facilities is in Lathrop.

In the parking lot of the building, a large number of Model 3 vehicles (estimated at around 2,000) have been spotted this week.