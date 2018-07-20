Why Would Tesla Be Stockpiling Model 3 Production All Across California?

Agent009 submitted on 7/20/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:36:40 AM

3 user comments | Views : 528 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Parking lots full of Tesla Model 3 vehicles have been spotted around California in the past few days and Tesla naysayers and shorts are framing the discoveries as the automaker stockpiling vehicles due to a lack of demand.

Tesla owns or leases several facilities near its Fremont factory in the Bay Area as part of its expansion plans to eventually support the production of 500,000 vehicles per year at the factory.

One of those facilities is in Lathrop.

In the parking lot of the building, a large number of Model 3 vehicles (estimated at around 2,000) have been spotted this week.



Read Article


Why Would Tesla Be Stockpiling Model 3 Production All Across California?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Could it be that some have such egregious quality failures that they are unsellable?

Could it be that supply did not mesh with the speed up of production and cars are waiting for components?

Are people who wanted $35K Model 3s not doubling their outlay and are waiting?

Could it be that demand of the Model 3 really isn't there to support 20K units a month?

Because if none of what I said is true, then there would be no storage of product.

But you counter, "Those are awaiting export."

Let's go down that path.

So you're an American customer who has waited two years for a Model 3 and Elon ships several thousand overseas making you wait longer.

If that's the case, we have one more illustration of Elon being disreputable.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/20/2018 10:50:59 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

qwertyfla1

There is a massive shortage of firetrucks that are available to be crashed into before Tesla can release these units ;-) Happy Friday!

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/20/2018 10:52:03 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

*popcorn*

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/20/2018 10:59:26 AM | | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]