Widebody BMW X6 xDrive50i By AC Schnitzer Is An Attention-Grabber

As if the BMW X6 wasn't already one of the sportiest and most aggressive-looking SUVs (SACs) in the world, this particular one on display at the automaker's Abu Dhabi showroom is taking things even further.



This is an X6 xDrive50i with a Falcon wide-body kit and plenty of other components courtesy of AC Schnitzer.

Then there are bits like the AC Schnitzer front spoiler, bonnet vents, carbon mirror covers, carbon rear wing, custom exhaust, rear diffuser and massive 22" AC Schnitzer wheels.

