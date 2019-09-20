Wild Wide Bodied Supra To Debut At SEMA - Should Toyota Build A Street Version?

If there’s one thing we’d bet our houses on, it’s that this year’s SEMA show in early November will be fully loaded with modified Toyota Supras.

 

As you well know, the previous-gen Supra was an institution in the aftermarket world, so the new one has a lot to live up to if it’s to build on that reputation and popularity. From what we’ve seen so far, though, things look promising.

Yep. We’ve already had a manual gearbox conversion, a Litchfield power boost, an obligatory 2JZ engine swap and a TRD carbon pack, but we still can’t wait to see what comes out of the woodwork at SEMA.



