Will Bugatti Be Next To Join The Exotic SUV Craze?

If you had told us a decade or two ago that exotic automakers would be breaking into the SUV market with six-figure luxury crossovers, we might very well have laughed in your face.

But now we're looking at a reality where the likes of Aston Martin, Maserati, and Lamborghini are launching ever-pricier and more exotic crossovers – as are Bentley and Rolls-Royce. So who's next?

Probably not Bugatti, if we're to be honest about it. Though the Alsatian automaker has toyed with the idea of a four-door sedan with concepts as recent as the Galibier, the only vehicles it has actually produced in the past few quarter-century since its revival have been two-door, two-seat, mid-engined supercars – each with four turbochargers, double-digit cylinder-counts, stratospheric output levels, and even higher price tags.

User Comments

TheSteve

That picture gets my vote for "Dumbest PhotosChop on AutoSpies".

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/23/2017 2:57:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

