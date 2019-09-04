Will Customers Tire Of Premium Priced Pickups With Mass Market Features?

A dusty fracker deep in the North Dakota oil fields scrambles into his shiny new pickup and pushes the electronic ignition. He settles in as the calming fragrance of cedar whispers from the vent. Reaching behind, he pulls a cold kombucha from the built-in chiller. As a man-made starscape flickers on the headliner, he sits back and lets the truck drive him home.

Of course, this vehicle doesn't exist, at least not yet. Though American factories are stamping out increasingly opulent and expensive pickups — some cracking the $80,000 mark — the creature comforts and tech-drenched amenities on these machines still fall years behind what buyers typically find on similarly priced luxury cars.