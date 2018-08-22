Will Elon Musk's Insatiable Drive Ultimately Bring Down Tesla?

For five days this summer, Tesla survived without Elon Musk on the factory floor.

He attended his brother's wedding in Spain and took his kids to Belfast so they could see the set of "Game of Thrones."

Yet when the wedding came up during a recent New York Times interview, the trip was described as a quick dash in and out. Musk lamented having barely enough time to savor the moment, with the newspaper reporting that he arrived two hours before the ceremony and returned to Tesla's factory immediately after. (Bloomberg News pieced together the details of his trip from Musk's tweets and flight data.)



User Comments

PUGPROUD

Yes, next question?

Posted on 8/22/2018 8:40:47 AM

MDarringer   

It already has.

It already has.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/22/2018 8:52:27 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

