When it comes to hybrid electric cars, the Toyota Prius has long been the market leader. Enter the Hyundai Ioniq, which aims to dethrone the longstanding Prius with its aggressive pricing and superior economy. The Korean manufacturer has announced pricing and trim level details for the 2017 model Ioniq, which is the first car to be made available with three electric powertrains on the same platform available as a Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid or an all-Electric vehicle.



