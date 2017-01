The BMW X7 has been spotted winter testing wearing less cladding than before, offering the best glimpse of the future large SUV's design and scale yet.

The Mercedes GLS and Range Rover rival will be the largest SUV yet produced by BMW and adopts a typical SUV body shape with a boxy passenger cabin and flat-faced front end. Beneath the camouflage will be familiar BMW design features, such as halo daytime running lights and kidney grilles.