Grey Liu bought his third vehicle four months ago — a Foton pickup, lured by its $7,000 price tag and its ability to transport his motorcycle to the grasslands of northern China where he likes to ride.

The Beijing businessman is among a growing number of drivers in China keen on pickups — either for leisure or just because they like them — expanding the market beyond traditional demand for farm, construction and maintenance work.

While calling his pickup "a big toy," the 35-year-old notes some of his friends also have one. "There are more and more people like us," Liu said.



Will It Consume The World? Pickup Craze Extends To China

